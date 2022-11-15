The swearing-in ceremony for the 25th Knesset began Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after the Knesset elections.

The 120 MKs elected to the Knesset will take their oaths of office at the ceremony, which will be attended by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, President Isaac Herzog, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy decided that in honor of the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai Massacre, Moshe Holtzberg, who survived the massacre at the Mumbai Chabad house as a two-year-old and whose parents were slaughtered during the massacre, would recite a passage from the book of Psalms at the ceremony.

In addition, excerpts from the Declaration of Independence of Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion, will be played along with a video of Ben Gurion which will be projected on the wall of the Knesset. This will be the first audio-visual presentation of its kind in the Knesset.