Authorities in the Republic of Georgia said Tuesday that they succeeded in foiling the planned assassination of an Israeli businessman at the hands of an Iranian-backed terror cell.

Georgian security officials broke up the cell, which was operated by an Iranian citizen.

During the arrest operation, officers confiscated weapons, ammunition, and telephone equipment which had been assembled by a Pakistani national, and Iranian-Georgians.

The cell reportedly had not met face to face in order to minimize the chances of being discovered, with the firearms and ammunition hidden in concealed caches.

Local authorities say they are continuing their efforts to identify and locate other suspects who may have been linked to the cell.