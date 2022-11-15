Israel Dog Unit (IDU) volunteers using dogs and drones, along with soldiers and armed civilians, responded to multiple terrorist incidents today along the Trans-Samaria Highway (Route 5), including helping to eliminate the terrorist responsible for three murders earlier today in the area of Ariel in Samaria.

The IDU commented, ”We salute our valued volunteer who, together with other civilians and security forces, strove to engage the terrorist and thus prevented further injuries to innocent civilians.”

It should be noted that in the past few days alone, IDU volunteers assisted in the pursuit of terrorists on two other occasions, one near the town of Halamish and the other a few kilometers further east of today's attack on Route 505.

Due to the recent increase in terrorist activity, the IDU has issued instructions that all volunteers are to maintain increased vigilance while traveling and ensure that their vehicles are equipped with working dogs and drones, and provide as great a presence on the roads to the greatest possible extent.