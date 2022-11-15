Major-General (Res.) Yiftah Ron-Tal, a former commander of the IDF's Ground Forces, has expressed support for MK Bezalel Smotrich's (Religious Zionism) candidacy for the position of Defense Minister.

Speaking on Ynet's radio station, Ron-Tal said that he met with Smotrich, adding, "I received the impression that he approaches the portfolio with strength and trembling, with the understanding that it is a huge role with an enormous influence on everything that happens in the country."

"He is very talented, he comes with a solid ideology, and he is a man of action, of the highest order. The defense system will be pleasantly surprised by him."

Regarding the intervention and pressure by the US not to appoint Smotrich to the position, Ron-Tal said, "I don't see a reason why the Americans should not cooperate with him. Since when do the Americans get into the guts of the political question of how the Israeli government is formed? They don't do that. They can express their opinion."

"If Smotrich becomes Defense Minister, he will be accepted by the Americans, and he will also surprise them, and anyone who raises a question," he concluded.