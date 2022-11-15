Likud MK Miki Zohar does not believe Prime Minister-designate MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) will agree to give the Defense Ministry to an MK outside of his own party.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Zohar said, "Netanyahu will not be extorted, he will lead and guide. Even if the partners pile on difficulties, it is fine. We understand the desires, but at the end there is a red line which we will not allow anyone to cross."

Adding that in his opinion, Netanyahu wants the Defense Ministry to go to a Likud MK, Zohar said, "The Justice Ministry is very influential, senior, and important ahead of the changes and fixes to the system - there is no doubt that it is important that it be in the Likud."

"You don't need to feel bad for the Likud, it's all okay," Zohar added. "The Likud will have a large number of portfolios - the estimates are 17-18 portfolios. We insist that at least two of the three senior portfolios remain in the Likud - in my estimation, the central goal is the Defense portfolio."

MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, has demanded to become either Finance Minister or Defense Minister. Though some reports say Netanyahu wishes to keep the Defense Ministry within the Likud itself, on Monday Netanyahu met with Shas chief Aryeh Deri, in an attempt to convince him to take the ministry.