Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, son of Tzfat's Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and an MK-elect from the Otzma Yehudit party, estimates that a government will be formed within the next few days - despite the disagreements between the parties in the right-religious bloc.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Rabbi Eliyahu said, "I am of the impression we are very close to the end of the negotiations. It's clear to everyone that we need to form a government here. I know that we are about to be finished, and I am optimistic. People understand that everyone has come to work, there is mutual respect here."

He added, "There are pressures from here and from there, we need to balance the pressures, it's a complicated task, certainly when each one has to answer to his party and his voters."

Rabbi Eliyahu also dismissed the option of a unity government in cooperation with the National Unity party.

"I think that a nationalist unity government has 64 Knesset seats, that's a government of change," he said, hinting to the right-religious bloc, which is comprised of 64 Knesset members.

"Most of the nation has said its piece, and I think that this will heal the rifts. I don't think that [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (National Unity) is on the table at the moment - neither his MKs nor those of the Likud will let him. A fully, truly right-wing government will be formed, and I call this a unity government."