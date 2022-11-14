The award ceremony for the Operational Service Award was held on Monday evening. The ceremony was held at the “Re’im” Camp in the Judea and Samaria Division, and was led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, the IDF General Staff and additional commanders.

The Operational Service Award is an award granted by the Chief of the General Staff for groundbreaking cooperation that contributed to the security of the State of Israel during operational activities and demonstrated the concept of operation for victory and the values ​​of adherence to the mission and the taking of initiative.

Similar to previous years, the Operational Service Award will be awarded to various IDF units. This year, several awards will be granted as a token of appreciation and recognition for the operational activity performed in Operations “Breaking Dawn” and “Break the Wave”, as well as covert activity in the “campaign between the wars” in the northern arena and in undisclosed operations beyond Israel's borders.

The outstanding units were selected by the General Staff Citations Committee, led by the former President of the Military Court of Appeals, MG Doron Piles, together with the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk, and the Head of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, MG Eran Niv. The committee examined various nominations presented by all bodies in the IDF and submitted its recommendations to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi.

Operational Service Awards will also be awarded to operational units in the ISA and the Mossad for their work, as a token of appreciation for their operational activity and successful security efforts conducted “shoulder to shoulder” with the IDF.

In addition, certificates of appreciation will be awarded to noteworthy units for their unique work.

A selection of the awards and certificates of appreciation will be awarded to classified units whose names and the activities for which they received the award cannot be disclosed.

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said, “Congratulations to all the recipients of the awards and certificates of appreciation. We see and appreciate your work; none of it is taken for granted. Few militaries know how to enter the right area, night after night, at the right time, to the right Kasbah or exact house. The IDF consists of people like you, who sit here and constitute the very edge of these activities, and thanks to you, they are precise. The common denominator among these activities is a high standard of professional and effective combat, but their basis is your spirit. I see the spirit repeatedly and the spark in your eyes. This is our name - the Israel Defense Forces. I appreciate and salute you.”