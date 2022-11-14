Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed plans to take away the citizenship of Russians critical of the military or who promote “fake news” about the country’s forces.

The Russian leader has reportedly proposed amendments to Russia’s citizenship law enacted in April, that would create new categories of offences punishable by the loss of citizenship, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The new laws would revoke the citizenship status or passports of Russians deemed guilty of spreading “fake news” or “discrediting” the military. Anyone discovered publicly calling for “violating Russia’s territorial integrity” and people who are part of “undesirable” groups would also face a loss of citizenship status, the New York Post reported.

Other banned acts listed include insulting Russia’s flag and coat of arms, terrorism, threatening the life of a government official and drug trafficking.

The amendments will only apply to naturalized Russian citizens but not Russians who are citizens by birth.

“Everyone has to make up their mind: either you’re with your country or you’re not,” Russia State Duma member Dmitry Vyatkin told RIA Novosti.