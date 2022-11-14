The IDF soldier who shot and killed a civilian in Ra'anana Monday morning has been released from custody after being interrogated,

The soldier testified that the man, who was dressed as a Muslim, ran towards him while holding a knife and yelling the Hebrew word for a terrorist attack. The soldier ordered the man to stop, but he continued to hold the knife in front of him while speaking in Hebrew and Arabic.

The soldier said he took a step back and raised his rifle when the man rushed towards another civilian. The soldier, fearing that the man would stab the other civilian and fired two shots, knocking the man to the ground.

The man with the knife, who is believed to have been mentally disturbed, was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he succumbed to his wounds and died.

Another man who was wounded by shrapnel was also taken to Meir Medical Center.

Col. Avi Amiram and Capt. Yossi Elbaz, who represent the soldier on behalf of the chief military defense attorney, said that the soldier acted appropriately under the circumstances of the situation he found himself in. The soldier expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.