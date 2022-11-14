A Jewish woman and her son were attacked by three men in Brooklyn on Tuesday who fired a gel gun at them, police sources said.

The pellet gun attack is being investigated as a hate crime, the New York Post reported.

The three assailants fired the plastic water-filled pellets from a white Infiniti sedan at the 47-year old woman and her 23-year old son as they walked down the street in the Kent and Park avenues area of Brooklyn, police said.

The woman and her son called 911 and the NYPD was able to stop the vehicle near the area.

According to police sources, the driver was Jacob Hernandez, 38, who was charged with assault, assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, along with a motor vehicle violation.

The two passengers in the car received similar charges.

Hernandez was held on bail on Thursday, but the other two suspects were let go on supervised release.