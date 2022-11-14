Rabbi Yaakov David Tanenbaum, a Holocaust survivor and one of the founders of the town of Meron in northern Israel, has died at the age of 100.

Rabbi Tanenbaum's funeral took place on Monday morning, leaving from his home in Meron to the town's cemetery.

Residents of Meron often said that Rabbi Tanenbaum was a "hidden tzaddik," or righteous individual.

Two weeks ago, Rabbi Tanenbaum was seen at the voting station in his town, voting for the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party.

According to those close to him, Rabbi Tanenbaum voted for UTJ in every election cycle, and never missed a single one.