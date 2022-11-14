The Israeli National Security Council issued a statement Monday afternoon, reiterating its warnings regarding travel to Turkey, following Sunday's deadly bombing in Istanbul.

"On November 13, 2022, there was a terrorist attack adjacent to Taksim Square in Istanbul which killed six and injured dozens. This incident illustrates the danger to Israelis visiting/staying in the country," the NSC statement reads in part.

The NSC said that a level-three travel warning, imposed prior to Sunday's bombing over threats to Israeli visitors, remains in place for Turkey.

Israelis are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Turkey, the NSC said, adding that Israelis visiting Turkey should exercise caution, adhere to local security recommendations, and maintain a heightened awareness when in public areas.

The statement added that the directive issued Sunday instructing Israelis to remain in their hotel rooms is no longer in effect.