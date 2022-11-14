An Israeli soldier shot and wounded a civilian in central Israel Monday morning, after the man attacked a traveler waiting for a bus.

The incident occurred in the city of Ra'anana early Monday morning, when an apparently mentally ill man assaulted another man, who was waiting at a bus stop at Ra'anana Junction.

An IDF soldier who happened to be at the scene thought the incident was a terrorist attack, and opened fire on the mentally ill man, seriously wounding him.

The man who was attacked while waiting for a bus was also wounded, apparently after being struck in the leg by a ricocheting bullet.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the two wounded men.

After providing first aid on the scene, the first responders evacuated the two men to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.