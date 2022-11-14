US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024, claiming his candidacy would be "bad news for the country."

"This is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kinds of people, to run for office who do not share the values of our democracy," Pelosi told ABC's "This Week", adding, "So he's not been a force for good."

Trump has not yet officially announced a 2024 run, but has repeatedly hinted that such an announcement is coming. Last Monday, Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on behalf of JD Vance, touting a November 15 announcement at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

In Sunday’s interview, Pelosi said she thought President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024.

Asked, "Do you think President Biden should run again?" Pelosi replied, "Yes, I do. ... He has accomplished so much: over 10 million jobs under his leadership, working with the private sector, of course. He has just done so many things that are so great. He put money in people's pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work."

Biden confirmed in an interview this past December that he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

As for her own future, Pelosi would not say whether she intends to run for her position again if Democrats hang onto the House.

"Right now I'm not making any comments until this election is finished, and we have a little more time to go," she said of her future role in House leadership. "I wish it [the counting] was faster."