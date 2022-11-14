Former US Vice President Mike Pence said in an exclusive interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir that former President Donald Trump's rhetoric was "reckless" as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol last year.

"I mean, the President's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told Muir in the interview, which will air in full on Monday and of which excerpts were released Sunday night.

The former Vice President said he was "angered" over a tweet from Trump as the Capitol riot unfolded, adding he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" after he rebuffed pressure to not certify now-President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence, who is releasing the memoir "So Help Me God" on Tuesday, told Muir in his first network TV interview since the January 6, 2021 violence.

"The President's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he told Muir. "The President's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."