Israeli pop star Noa Kirel was presented with "The Best Israeli Act" award at the MTV European Music Awards (EMA) in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

The pop star decided to make a statement at the show by wearing an outfit that blatantly protests the recent antisemitic remarks by celebrities such as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Kirel's pants were adorned with several pictures of the controversial rapper wearing Star of David and "Chai" chains around his neck.

"On the MTV red carpet, I chose to wear a fashion item that sends a message to the whole world, an item that shows that I'm both a Jew and an Israeli. We have been experiencing a lot of antisemitism lately, mostly in light of Kanye West's statements. I'm proud to be an Israeli artist who represents Israel in the world," Kirel said on the red carpet.

Kirel, who is slated to represent Israel in this year's Eurovision song competition, beat out other Israeli acts to win the prize. This is her fifth time receiving the award.