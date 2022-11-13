An 85-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition after apparently having fallen down the stairs in the stairwell of the residential building where she lives, on Haim Perl Street in Bnei Brak.

United Hatzalah teams who arrived at the scene provided the woman with emergency first aid, treating a head wound before evacuating her to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

"When we reached the scene, we were directed to the stairwell of the building where we found a woman lying, unconscious, with a severe head wound," described volunteers Yosef Shabo and Moshe Adler. "She had apparently tripped and fallen down a flight of stairs."

Volunteers Gudi Goldberg and Zeevi Fishman of United Hatzalah added, "We treated her at the scene and evacuated her in a mobile intensive care unit. Her situation was defined as serious."