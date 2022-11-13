MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) said on Saturday night that, in his opinion, the opposition will not be able to consolidate and act as one bloc, but it will act in a "responsible and statesmanlike" manner.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 13 News, Kahana said, "Where the government does good things, we will support it and where it does less successful things, we will act against it. In the end, we will not be an opposition to the State of Israel, as we experienced in the last year, we will be an opposition against the government."

He commented on the election results and claimed that "reality proves that we failed to convince the public that our message is strong enough. We failed to convince the public that the two former chiefs of staff and the former Minister of Defense are the ones who can bring security. The public probably followed populist slogans and waving guns."

"It's not what we expected, we thought there would be many more (seats), around 16, 17, 18. We thought we were representing something good and high-quality, and bringing tidings of 'together' for all parts of the people. The public didn't buy it, the public's decision is very clear," he added.

Kahana clarified that joining the government is not on the table as far as his party is concerned. "The public said they want a full right-wing government."

On the issue of the appointment of the next Minister of Defense, Kahana said, "I hope that Netanyahu will act responsibly and give it to people who are suitable for the position and not to inexperienced people who expressed themselves in a very irresponsible way. I think that if Smotrich becomes Minister of Defense and he will stand by all the things he said, such as dissolving the Palestinian Authority, the dissolution of the Civil Administration and like the appointment of officers based on the size of their kippah, we are going to a very bad place."