The S&P credit rating agency confirmed the credit rating of the State of Israel and left it at a level of AA-.

Along with the rating, the agency noted that the State of Israel manages a "solid economy, strong fiscal indicators, strong external accounts and a monetary policy alongside geopolitical risk."

The agency said that Israel recovered admirably from the COVID-19 crisis and recorded relatively high growth in the world in 2021, at a rate of 8.6%.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman responded and said, "Another confirmation of the credit rating by S&P with a stable rating forecast is the result of a responsible fiscal policy and emphasizes the strength of the Israeli economy. The praises we receive are further evidence of balanced and responsible decisions made during the recent period."

Accountant General Yali Rothenberg added, "The continued stability of the high credit rating is evidence of the resilience of the Israeli economy, even in days of global uncertainty and inflation. Maintaining consistency and fiscal responsibility while continuing the downward trend in the debt-to-GDP ratio supports the country's rating. The Accountant General's Division will continue to pursue a responsible policy for managing the government debt."