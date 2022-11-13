MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the Degel Hatorah faction of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Saturday night spoke at an event giving thanks for the right-religious bloc's victory in Israel's elections.

In his speech, Gafni said, "We promised during the election campaign, and we will insist on this now as well, in the negotiations with the Likud: All of the decrees by the Liberman and Bennett pair will be immediately canceled."

Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) is the outgoing Finance Minister; Naftali Bennett served as prime minister prior to the dissolution of the Knesset, after which Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) took over as caretaker prime minister, a position in which he still serves.

Gafni continued, "The wages of teachers and preschool teachers will be made equivalent to those of the public school system, and without the Override Clause, a government will not be formed. I no longer care what the media writes about us."

"We are in negotiations that are not easy, even difficult. But we all feel that we learned a lot from what happened in the past year-and-a-half. We learned that what needs to be done, we do, and it's not important if there will be an article in Haaretz. That's not relevant. There is no longer, 'What will they say?' There is only what we will do. We will do everything we need to do."

Slamming Liberman, Gafni added, "That same evil, wicked Liberman, supported by Bennett the thief, who is in his cave in Ra'anana that cost us all 50 million shekel, and every time there is something with the haredi community he sticks his nose out - who asked you, anyways? Go back to your cave."