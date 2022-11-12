Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who is now an MK-elect of the National Unity party, has said that he does not think there is "any problem" with the current open fire policies.

Eizenkot's remarks follow the theft of around 70,000 bullets and 70 grenades from an IDF base in the Golan Heights.

Last month, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen from a military base in southern Israel.

Eizenkot made his remarks to Channel 12 News, while warning against the appointment of MK Bezalel Smotrich, chair of the Religious Zionism party, to the position of Defense Minister.

"This is a gamble, not just because of the fact that he served only partial service - I can see a civilian who is Defense Minister, but who lacks experience," Eizenkot told the news channel. "In the past 20 years, I have been exposed to decision-making in the State of Israel, in the strategic echelon. In my opinion, he does not have the required knowledge base to deal with the enormous challenges which the system is facing."

Regarding the possible appointment of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chair of Otzma Yehudit, to the position of Public Security Minister, Eizenkot told Channel 12, "I am concerned by the lack of humility, and by the shots he fires in all directions, without learning the challenges."

"The open fire policies are one example; I do not think there is a problem there. I am very disturbed by these two appointments, I think that these two people are not experienced and also have problematic world views, and if they intend to implement what they promised to - the nation of Israel has a tough period ahead.".

Eizenkot also rejected the notion that his party might join a government led by Likud's MK Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "That is not on the table, and this is manipulation. We need to allow Netanyahu to form the government with his natural partners, and to hope there will be achievements."