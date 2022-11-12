Major-General (Res.) Amos Gilad, who in the past served as the head of the Defense Ministry's security-diplomatic department, and as the head of research in the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, on Saturday warned of an "enormous disaster" if Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich becomes Defense Minister.

"The guy has been arrested during activities to set the Ayalon Highway on fire, or to carry out other terror attacks," Gilad said. "They did not try him, because Shabak's job is not to bring people to trial, but to prevent terror attacks."

"Smotrich cannot alienate himself. He is a person with a spine. He will not alienate the sectors from which he comes."

Gilad continued, "They say that there are leaders who became more moderate. He, to his credit, is an idealistic person. If he implements this, I predict an enormous disaster. An enormous disaster. We see this on the horizon. Just like we see an upcoming storm in the weather forecast."

"If he upsets the delicate balances in Samaria, it will upset the relations with the countries in the region. That is exactly what [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar wants. It is almost a Biblical miracle, what's happening here. We have amazing relationships with the Arab countries. Iran aims to destroy us. It wants nuclear weapons. A lot depends on Judea and Samaria. It must be quiet, in order for the IDF to succeed at these tasks."