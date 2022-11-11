A special poll, conducted by the Midgam Institute in collaboration with iPanel and published on Channel 12 News on Friday, reveals that the majority of Israelis who voted for Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz think they should agree to enter a unity government with the Likud in order to prevent the establishment of a narrow right-wing government.

To the question of which government they prefer, 44% of respondents said they prefer a unity government comprised of the Likud, Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party, compared to 37% who said they preferred a right-wing government comprised of the Likud, the haredi parties and Religious Zionism.

Among voters who voted for parties in the bloc that opposes Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, a surprising result was achieved - 76% prefer a unity government with Netanyahu, compared to only 2% who prefer a right-wing government. The rest replied that they did not know.

Among votes of the Netanyahu bloc, the picture is the opposite: 77% prefer a right-wing government compared to 20% who prefer a unity government.

On the question of who the public prefers as Finance Minister, 33% answered Nir Barkat, 11% said Yisrael Katz, 9% replied Aryeh Deri, 9% said Bezalel Smotrich and 3% answered Eli Cohen. There is no significant difference on this question between pro-Netanyahu voters and Netanyahu opponents.

Asked who they think should be the Minister of Defense, 29% answered Yoav Galant, 29% said Yossi Cohen and only 8% answered Bezalel Smotrich. The support for Smotrich was higher among voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, where 15% said they support his candidacy.

Voters from the group that opposes Netanyahu were asked who is the main culprit for the bloc’s loss in the election, to which 23% of respondents said Lapid, the same number as Merav Michaeli. 7% said Benny Gantz is responsible, 4% named Zehava Galon, 4% said Samy Abu Shehadeh and 19% said that none of them is responsible.

Asked if Lapid should resign in the wake of the election results, 79% answered in the negative while 6% answered in the affirmative. When asked if Michaeli should resign, 45% answered in the affirmative while 36% answered in the negative.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)