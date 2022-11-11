The wives of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have been staging protests on the front lines, calling for officials to send their husbands home or they will “tear them apart,” News.com.au reported.

Over a dozen military wives protested in the Belgorod border town of Valuiki on Wednesday, making their demands heard, according to Russian media reports.

The woman said that their husbands had been deployed in the Ukrainian village of Krasnorichenske in the Luhansk Oblast where they had suffered heavy enemy fire. The survivors of the battle are said to be attempting to retreat to Russian territory carrying wounded soldiers.

The wives threatened military leaders that if they did not send a rescue party to bring back their husbands, who are still missing in the field, they would cross into Ukraine and rescue them on their own.

A video of the women demonstrating beside a military vehicles was posted to the @Mobilisationnews Telegram account this week, the New York Post reported.

“I’m ready to tear them apart. They must do something, they must make some decision, they must take them out of there. We want them to be taken away from there, because there are many wounded there,” a protester said.