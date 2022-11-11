About sixty thousand Muslim believers came to the Friday prayers held at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, many of them from among Israeli Arabs, according to Arab-Israeli news site Kol al-Arab.

According to the report, Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah, who delivered the Friday prayer sermon, warned of the danger that exists in the activities of the associations that seek to transfer property in Jerusalem to the "settlers".

Sarandah called the transfer of real estate assets to the enemy "treason" carried out by laying traps for ordinary people and forging documents.

He emphasized that the "House of the Holy" (Jerusalem) will not be prey for the greedy, and that anyone who trades in Palestine and its residents will face severe consequences for their actions.

Sarandah also warned those who are negligent in the defense of Jerusalem and those who ignore the settlers' breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) faces punishment and humiliation.