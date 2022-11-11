This week we read about the destruction of Sdom (Sodom).

Before Hashem goes to destroy Sdom, He turns to Avraham and tells him about his plans.

There's many questions to ask about this, but on top of all - why does Hashem feel like He "has to tell" Avraham about it - as the Torah says that Hashem said "Do I hide things from Avraham? No, I don't..." - where is this even coming from?

And more so, in the end of the day, Avraham's long prayer and plea didn't even help to save Sdom!! So what was this all about?

What's going on here - what is this story really about?