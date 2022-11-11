Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter descended ever deeper into chaos on Thursday as key security executives resigned from the platform, AFP reports.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner, who reportedly stepped down with other key privacy or security executives.

In addition, US media reported that Yoel Roth, the site's head of trust and safety, stepped down just a day after staunchly defending Musk's content moderation policy to advertisers.

Also out was Robin Wheeler, who held a key role linking Twitter with advertisers and was considered a key Musk ally inside the company, according to AFP.

Musk, for his part, on Thursday warned employees that the site was burning dangerously through cash, raising the specter of bankruptcy if the situation was not turned around.

In his first meeting with all employees at Twitter, Musk warned that the company may lose billions of dollars next year, the Information reported.

The chaos at the company drew a rare warning from the Federal Trade Commission, the US authority that oversees consumer safety which had put Twitter under watch for past security and privacy breaches.

"We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern," a spokesperson for the FTC said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," the spokesperson added, referring to past commitments by Twitter to obey US privacy rules.

Violating FTC decisions could cost Twitter millions of dollars in fines.

Musk officially took over Twitter at the end of October. On the day the sale went final, he fired at least four top executives at the company.

Last Friday, Twitter laid off half its workforce, with tweets by staff of the social media company saying the team responsible for human rights was among those affected.