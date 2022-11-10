A synagogue in Trieste, Italy was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the front of its building on Thursday, the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

The graffiti said in Italian: “Jews are the new racists and fascists," the Wanted in Rome news site reported.

Italian police have opened an investigation into the incident, which was denounced by authorities in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in northern Italy where Trieste is located.

The antisemitic vandalism was condemned by the region’s governor Massimiliano Fedriga who described the defacement as a “cowardly gesture that must be firmly condemned.”

Fedriga added that he was in complete solidarity with the Jewish community of Trieste.

The Trieste synagogue was also vandalized by antisemites several times in 2020, during which a suspect allegedly broke two windows “for the purposes of ethnic-religious hatred,” police said.