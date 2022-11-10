Today (Thursday), two IDF F-35i “Adir” aircraft accompanied two American B-52 bombers assigned to CENTCOM through Israel’s skies.

The flight took place as part of the increasing cooperation with the U.S. Armed Forces, which is a significant component of the national security of the State of Israel, maintains regional stability and thwarts regional threats.

This is the first flight of its kind to be accompanied by a pair of F-35i “Adir” aircraft, and is part of a series of joint exercises and training programs conducted to improve the IDF's operational capabilities and strengthen its readiness toward all scenarios.