Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to expected Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated him on his victory in the elections for the 25th Knesset last week, Netanyahu's office reported.

The letter reads: "I congratulate you on your victory in the elections and believe that the new government will continue the cooperation between our countries in all fields, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region."

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties received a combined 64 seats in last week's election, giving them a clear majority. Netanyahu is expected to receive the mandate to form the next government from President Isaac Herzog as early as this coming Sunday.