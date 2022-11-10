Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next week’s G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to CNN.

The Russian embassy in Indonesia announced that Putin will instead be represented at the meeting of world leaders of the Group of 20 nations by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The embassy’s chief of protocol, Yulia Tomskaya, said that Putin may ultimately join one of the meetings remotely.

Putin’s absence from the summit was confirmed by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who said that Russia would instead be represented by senior officials.

The Russian president’s lack of presence at the G20 meeting will ensure that he does not have to deal with confrontations with other world leaders over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In the weeks before the meeting, Western nations and Ukraine had urged Indonesia to denounce Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and to rescind Putin’s invitation to the event.

In March, US President Joe Biden called for Russia to be kicked out of the G20 in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Senior Biden White House officials have also staged walk outs of G20 events that included Russian delegations.

The Indonesia government had sought to maintain a neutral stance in the conflict, not condemning Russia but also inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit.