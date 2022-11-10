The IAF Chief of Air Staff, Brig. Gen. Eyal Grinboim, participated in an air force commanders' conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The conference was hosted by the Commander of the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Ninth Air Force (AFCENT), the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (NAVCENT), the Deputy Commander of the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and other senior officials from the Republic of India, the Italian Republic, the United Kingdom, the Federative Republic of Brazil, and additional countries.

"This visit continues the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the IDF and the militaries of the region, and the U.S. Central Command in particular," an IDF source said.

In February, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) landed in Bahrain, marking the first time ever that an Israeli Defense Minister had visited the kingdom. At the same time, the aircraft which carried the Israeli delegation was the first IAF plane to land in Bahrain.

The historic visits follow the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, when Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations between the three countries.