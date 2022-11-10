Representatives of the Religious Zionism Party visited the President's Residence this morning and recommended Benjamin Netanyahu to be tasked with forming a government.

The delegation, comprised of MK Orit Strook, as well as MKs-elect Ohad Tal and Moshe Solomon told President Herzog that Netanyahu was best equipped for the job.

Earlier in the day, the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party joined a list of others recommending Netanyahu.

This week, Behadrey Haredim reported that the hasidic Council of Torah Sages, which advises UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction, told the faction's MKs that the legislation of the Override Clause would be a condition for joining the coalition.

According to them, without the clause, Agudat Yisrael would remain outside the coalition, depriving the Likud of the majority needed to form a government.

The Override Clause, which the Shas party has also promised to prioritize, is an amendment to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, which would allow the Knesset to reenact a law that was rejected by the Supreme Court, subject to the condition that the final version of the law will receive the backing of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation. The bill was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, but has not been voted on in the Knesset itself.