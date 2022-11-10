Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, reported the AFP news agency.

Zuckerberg said the cuts represented 13 percent of the social media titan's workforce and would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," Zuckerberg said in a note to staff, adding, "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

Zuckerberg told his 87,000-strong staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, but added: "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

The Wall Street Journalfirst reported the Meta layoffs on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.