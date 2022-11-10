A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York, The Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs being thrown and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that the protester booed and shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and was being held in custody.