דנון ברמז לנתניהו: כשאני מכוון לתפקיד אני גם יודע להגיע אליו דוברות

World Likud chairman and Israel's former ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Wednesday held a victory party in Moshav Tzafria with the participation of hundreds of Likud activists and Central Committee members.

Danon is set to return to the Knesset as an MK when the new Knesset is sworn in.

In his remarks, Danon conveyed a message to Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu. "I say from here to the chairman of our movement: Be strong in the negotiations. It is true that we have good partners, but we must ensure that the important ministries are in the hands of the Likud. The public that put their trust in us wants to see ministers from the Likud lead the revolution that we promised. It is important that they see us as leading and not being led."

He reiterated his demand to be appointed Speaker of the Knesset.

"As you know, I am aiming for the position of Speaker of the Knesset. And people have asked me how I announce the position I am aiming for. I want to tell you - even when I went to the United Nations and submitted a candidacy for the chairmanship of a committee at the United Nations, a position that no Israeli had held before - there were those who raised an eyebrow and in the end I won with 144 ambassadors who supported me. When I set my sights on a job, I also know how to get to it," stated Danon.