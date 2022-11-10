Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that reports he was “furious” following the midterm results were not true, and indicated he still plans on making a big announcement next Tuesday, which many believe will be about a 2024 presidential run.

“It is just the opposite,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview. "The people I endorsed did very well. I was batting 98.6% in the primaries, and 216 to 19 in the general election — that is amazing."

Trump spoke highly of celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Trump but lost his senatorial bid in Pennsylvania to John Fetterman.

"Oz worked very hard, but there were forces against him," Trump said. "Oz is a great guy. He had a lot of immovable forces against him."

Asked if the results would change Trump’s decision to announce a third presidential run next Tuesday, he indicated he would be forging ahead with that plan.

"We had tremendous success…. Why would anything change?” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on behalf of JD Vance, touting a November 15 announcement at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Trump could announce his 2024 run during the Ohio rally.