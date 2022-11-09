Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog shared a video of his father, then-Israeli Ambassador to the UN Chaim Herzog, describing the horrors of Kristallnacht in a speech to the UN in 1975,

Ambassador Herzog wrote on Twitter: "Tonight marks the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against German Jews. As my father Chaim Herzog, then Israeli Ambassador to the UN, said before the General Assembly in 1975: “It was the night which led to the most terrifying holocaust in the history of man.”"