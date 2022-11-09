The largest municipal event taking place in EXPO Tel-Aviv will include the president of Israel, top level management of Israeli government ministries along with other minsters from around the globe together with heads of leading companies in the Israeli market providing different solutions in urban innovation.

This is the sixth consecutive year of the largest event of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, MUNIEXPO – the Local Government Exhibition for Innovation taking place December 6 to 8, 2022, in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The MUNIEXPO Exhibition is the main platform for promoting municipal innovation and the field of Smart Cities in Israel. This year's meaningful and innovative conference will be held, for the first time ever, in partnership with the City of Jerusalem, and will take place in both Jerusalem, the capital city of Israel, and Tel Aviv.

The MUNIEXPO Exhibition together with the international MUNIWORLD Conference, an integral part of the event, have become one of the largest gatherings for local governments in the region, and will open its gates with a VIP Gala Dinner.

Presenting a panel of fascinating speakers, with the participation of senior figures from the economic sector, academia, government, media, and entrepreneurship, the Conference serves as fertile ground for innovation and business interactions, while providing municipal leaders from around the world with practical means to realize innovative goals within their municipalities.

The event will take place over three days, during which a variety of services and products in the fields of Security and Emergency, Climate Crisis, Communications, Cyber, IT Solutions, Sustainable Energy, Education, Urban Development, Transportation, Welfare, and more, will be displayed by over 130 companies, startups, and service providers to more than 12,000 visitors. Each of these fields directly influences residents’ quality of life in their respective localities.

The event will also include the 11th Local Government Conference, which will be attended by senior central government officials, including the president and prime minister of Israel.

The MUNIWORLD Conference promises to be an unforgettable experience, and includes an exclusive dinner hosted by Mr. Moshe Leon, mayor of Jerusalem.

Local governments are leading numerous changes in all areas of life. The MUNIWORLD Conference is the place to be for all decision-makers who set citizens' quality of life as a top priority. Local governments have become the immediate solution for their residents, providing them with different practical solutions which promise a better, safer and more stable reality improving all aspects of life by implementing the newest technologies available.

The summit will take place December 6-8, 2022 in ‘Ganei HaTa’arucha’, EXPO Tel Aviv and will be the focal point for several meetings providing a platform for over 12,000 participants.

EXPO will discuss the most crucial topics starting at personal safety, education, politics, and real estate, as well as adopting the newest technologies and municipal innovations.

Local governments around the world continue strengthening their grip as a solid, steady management among the local residents, both on a daily bases and during extreme climate catastrophes, different medical emergencies, economic turning points and crisis management.

"The local government in Israel continues to strengthen its grip and position as an Island of stability among residents in days of ongoing lack of governance,” said Chair of Local Authorities and Mayor of Maccabim-Reut, Haim Bibas. “Crises held by municipal authorities overcoming health and Climate Crisis, handling economic emergencies with the most updated technologies available.”

This year presenters will include: ISR, BIKE ISRAEL, Aruba , ROLEN smart parking Israel, TECOM, Deep Seek HOBIZ, MER GRUPE, GPLAY, DELL, Markentil, Smart Digital, Onecity. And over 100 companies working to improve the quality of life in Israel and around the Globe implementing all the newest technologies of Smart Cities.