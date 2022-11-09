The fast food chain KFC caused an uproar in Germany today when it referenced Kristallnacht in an ad on the 84th anniversary of the Nazi pogrom which kicked off the Holocaust.

In an alert issued by the chain to its customers, a special sale was presented under the title: "On Kristallnacht Memorial Day, treat yourself to a crispy chicken."

Thousands of customers received the message on their mobile phones, ;leading to outrage and confusion on social media.

Several minutes after the message was sent, another message was sent stating: "We apologize, we had an error in our system. An unsuitable and inappropriate message was sent on our behalf. We regret this from the bottom of our hearts. The company will examine its internal processes so that such a situation does not repeat itself. Again, we ask for your forgiveness for the error."