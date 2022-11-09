President Isaac Herzog received the results of last week's elections for the 25th Knesset today (Wednesday) and began his consultations with representatives of the parties which were elected tp the Knesset.

The party representatives will make their recommendations for who should be given the task of forming a government, a process which will continue until Friday.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive the recommendation of 64 MKs and therefore be given the task of forming a government.

Likud MK Yariv Levin said in a meeting with President Herzog, "We recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as the one to accept the task of forming a government. It was an election campaign in which the question at the center was clear - who wanted a government headed by Netanyahu and who wanted a different government."

MK Miri Regev added that "the main issue we will deal with is the Jewish identity of the state because there was a prime minister here who did not visit the Western Wall even once during his tenure."

Likud Chairman Netanyahu wants to swear in a new government this coming Wednesday, at the same time as the swearing in of the Knesset. Netanyahu told his coalition partners: "I will already announce significant reforms, but we will not introduce all the agreements into the coalition agreements. No specific bills will be drafted that the government will agree on."