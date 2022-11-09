Tamar Aharon, the 13-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a terrorist in Kiryat Arba last Thursday night, has been released from the hospital in good condition.

Tamar was brought to an MDA treatment center in Kiryat Arba where she was given emergency first aid before being evacuated by ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem in very serious condition on Thursday. She underwent head surgery in the pediatric intensive care unit, after which her life was out of danger.

Upon her departure from the hospital, Tamar and her family thanked the medical team that treated her and accompanied the family from her arrival in Hadassah until her release today, for the surgery she underwent and for the professional and warm care they received.

Tamar's sister said that the shooting occurred while the two of them were playing together. Tamar complained about a sharp pain in her head and began to bleed. She lost consciousness and had to be evacuated to the hospital.

The head of the Kiryat Arba council, Eliyahu Libman, demanded that the government and security forces "restore security to the residents, launch an operation that will eliminate Arab terrorism and defeat the terrorists' intentions to remove us from here."