An indictment was filed Wednesday morning against a high school student who stabbed his dormitory principal in northern Israel.

In addition to the indictment, on Wednesday morning Israel Police requested that the suspect's arrest be extended until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

Initial investigations show that the teenager, a 16-year-old resident of Netanya, stabbed his principal after the principal noted that the teen was out of class.

In his first testimony after the stabbing, the 51-year-old principal said that the student, a resident of Netanya, stabbed him because "he commented about the fact that the student was outside the classroom during class time."

The principal suffered light injuries and was evacuated to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus, where he received medical treatment.