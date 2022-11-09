U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides visited the Allenby Border Crossing on the Israeli-Jordanian border late last night (November 8, 2022), to receive an update on the pilot program to open the checkpoint to passenger traffic 24-hours a day.

This service enhancement was a commitment made by the Israeli government when President Biden visited in July 2022.

Ambassador Nides was accompanied by U.S. Security Coordinator to Israel and the Palestinians, Gen. Michael Fenzel, and by the Chief of the Office of Palestinian Affairs, George Noll.

On the Israeli side, he was accompanied by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alayan, Deputy Director General of the Israeli Airports Authority (IAA) Hagai Zamir, and other senior officers.

During the visit, he spoke to IAA staff who are operating the border crossing and heard from them about the plan .