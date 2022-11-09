Israel will establish a temporary diplomatic office in Qatar, i24NEWS reported Wednesday morning, after an agreement was reached between the two countries.

Jerusalem and Doha currently have no official ties, but have reportedly agreed to the temporary arrangement in order to enable Israeli sports fans to attend this year’s World Cup, set to be held in the Qatar capital.

The global soccer association FIFA has mandated that as a condition for hosting the World Cup, Qatar must not prohibit fans from attending due to their nationality, effectively requiring Doha to permit Israeli tourists to enter the country.

That created a technical conundrum for the Gulf state, given the need for consular services for Israeli nationals visiting for the World Cup.

With some 30,000 Israeli soccer fans expected to fly to Qatar for the World Cup, Doha and Jerusalem have for months been quietly negotiating the terms of Israel’s limited diplomatic presence in the country.

In a statement to i24NEWS Wednesday morning, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that no deal had yet been signed, declining to say if a breakthrough had been reached.

"Over the past few months we have been examining together with FIFA options to attend to the needs of Israelis who visit the World Cup. At this stage no agreement has been signed.”