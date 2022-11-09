On Tuesday night, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in several locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Jabel Mwallah and in Luban e-Sharkiya.

IDF and Israel Border Police forces secured the entrance of worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus), shots were fired in the area, and a hit was identified. An IDF drone was downed, however, there is no risk of a security leak.

The forces also operated in the towns of Luban e-Sharkiya Nabi Saleh, apprehending two terror suspects. During the activity in Nabi Saleh, a riot erupted involving a number of suspects who were hurling rocks and blocks at the forces. The forces opened fire in accordance with standard operating procedures. Hits were identified.

The forces also operated in the city of Bethlehem, apprehending two suspects and confiscating two illegal weapons. An additional suspect was apprehended in the town of Ubeidiya.

While operating in the town of Vadi Siman, the troops apprehended a suspect and located a number of illegal weapons in the city of Nablus. An additional suspect was apprehended in the town of Dnabe.

The troops also operated in the town of Bidu and Beit Daku, apprehending five suspects.

The suspects and illegal weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.