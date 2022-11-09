Occasional rain is expected today (Wednesday) and there's a possibility of isolated thunderstorms from the North to the Negev desert. Starting at noon, there may be flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area.

Rains is expected to gradually decrease with temperatures continuing to be lower than normal in the second part of the day. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy along the coastal plain there may be a slight drizzle and light local rainfalls.

Tomorrow is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of light local rainfalls in the north and center of the country. There will be a slight increase in temperatures.