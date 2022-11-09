Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and NBA commissioner Adam Silver met on Tuesday morning and had what was described as “a productive and understanding visit”, sources with direct knowledge of the talks told The Athletic.

Irving, who came under fire after sharing a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account, apologized for his actions in an Instagram post last Thursday.

However, that apology only came after the Nets announced he would be suspended for a minimum of five games after sharing the film, then refusing to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic views.”

The Nets have outlined six action items he must complete in order to return to the team, according to The Athletic. These include meeting with Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn and completing sensitivity training created by the team, the website reported.

Silver’s meeting with Irving came days after the NBA commissioner, who is Jewish himself, delivered a strong statement in which he mentioned he planned to meet with the seven-time All-Star.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in his statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving hasn’t played since November 1. The Nets have played three games since, winning two of them.

On Friday night, Nike announced it was suspending its relationship with Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8 sneakers.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” the company said at the time.