President Isaac Herzog will on Wednesday begin consultations with all parliamentary groups elected to the 25th Knesset.

As per tradition, the President will meet representatives of all the factions and hear their recommendations, after which he will announce the MK to whom he will assign the task of forming a government.

As of Tuesday evening, Likud chairman and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is leading by a large margin over current Prime Minister Yair Lapid when it comes to expected recommendations to the President.

Netanyahu will be recommended to the President by 64 MKs from the Religious Zionist, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties. The Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties announced that they would come separately but would recommend Netanyahu as well.

In contrast to the unity on the right, the National Unity Party announced on Tuesday evening that, in accordance with the order of its chairman Benny Gantz, the members of its delegation to the President's Residence, Minister Pnina Tamano Shata, Minister Ze'ev Elkin and MK Eitan Ginzburg, will not recommend a candidate for Prime Minister.

The Yisrael Beytenu and Hadash-Ta'al parties will not recommend any candidate for Prime Minister either. Yesh Atid and Labor parties will recommend Lapid.