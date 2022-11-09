MK Ahmed Tibi, from the Ta’al faction of the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, said on Tuesday that "Israel has now become a bastion of fascism in the world" after the victory of the right in the elections and the Religious Zionist Party joining the new government.

Commenting on a since deleted tweet by MK Itamar Ben Gvir who wrote, "We won" in response to a picture posted by Tibi showing him at an airport, Tibi told the Arabic-language Nasradio, "These are the dreams of the fascist right, to see the elimination of the Arabs in general. I am on a private vacation in Istanbul and will return in a few days, since we own the land. We didn't get here by ship or plane. There is an escalation in fascism."

Tibi was asked about the relationship with Ben Gvir, who could be appointed Public Security Minister in the new government, to which he replied, "We will not have contacts with Ben Gvir, and I believe that Jewish members of the Knesset will not have contact with Ben Gvir either. There is always a deputy in the ministry, a coordinator of activities with the police, a director-general. This is a simple and not a big issue. There is a position that we must take, a moral position."

Tibi sent a strong message to senior Likud officials who talked about the possibility of another “Nakba” in response to the events of May 2021. "Some ministers like Yisrael Katz and Yoav Galant, former ministers, threatened a few months ago with a second 'Nakba' this year. There will be no second 'Nakba'. Circumstances have changed. We have learned from the past. Fascism has become stronger. Some want to see a second 'Nakba', but the international circumstances are different."

Tibi added in this regard, "The reality has naturally become more complex, I also trust in the resilience, strength and steadfastness of our people and our belief in this right in a practical way. And I say, despite the fear, that we are legitimate, we overcame Sharon, we overcame Liberman, we overcame Kahane, we overcame Raful, and we will certainly overcome Smotrich and Ben Gvir."

In addition, Tibi attacked MK Samy Abu Shahadeh (Balad) who claimed in an interview with Channel 13 News that money from US Jews helped the rival Arab parties in the last elections and supported a police investigation into the matter.

"These words are a shocking low, and do not reflect Balad. Balad does not speak like that. The Arab parties throughout the years, there was not one Arab Knesset member who went to a television studio and said in the Hebrew language, ‘investigate the Arab Knesset members’, even if there was a (political) rivalry."